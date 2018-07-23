Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Gerard Sutton could be facing the axe. Photo: AAP
Referee Gerard Sutton could be facing the axe. Photo: AAP
Rugby League

Greenberg: Under-fire refs face axe

by Phil Rothfield
23rd Jul 2018 6:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has finally stepped into the refereeing crisis by guaranteeing a severe response to last Friday's controversial Cronulla-Canberra debacle.

Greenberg has indicated touch judge Ricky McFarlane and the game's No.1 referee Gerard Sutton will both face the axe as a result of two major blunders which cost the Raiders victory and killed off their top-eight hopes.

"You can take it as read that tomorrow's appointments will reflect some of that disappointment. There has to be accountability," Greenberg said on Monday.

"You can expect there to be accountability tomorrow."

The Daily Telegraph understands Greenberg has personally intervened this afternoon to ensure confidence is restored in the refereeing ranks after a weekend of outrage over the Friday night game.

Touch judge Ricky McFarlane could also be dropped after the controversial Raiders-Sharks ‘flag up’ incident.
Touch judge Ricky McFarlane could also be dropped after the controversial Raiders-Sharks ‘flag up’ incident.


Referees boss Bernard Sutton is in the awkward position of having to drop his brother Gerard, who failed to stop the game when McFarlane raised the touch judge's flag to indicate a knock-on.

The Daily Telegraph understands former No.1 referee Matt Cecchin will be appointed to handle the Sydney Roosters-St George Illawarra blockbuster this weekend.

It is uncertain whether Sutton will be demoted to a pocket referee role or dropped altogether from the round 21 appointments.

Related Items

Show More
nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    What we know so far about $100 million cannabis facility

    premium_icon What we know so far about $100 million cannabis facility

    Business STAGE one of the Casino plant is expected to be finished by the end of the year, and the first seed could be planted within a matter of months.

    Horrific kitchen accident led to woman's new business

    premium_icon Horrific kitchen accident led to woman's new business

    Business This North Coast woman needed a new purpose in life

    Rail trail riders could introduce mad cow disease

    premium_icon Rail trail riders could introduce mad cow disease

    Letters to the Editor Biosecurity risk of proposed rail trail is very real, says reader

    Police officer could face criminal charges over arrest

    Police officer could face criminal charges over arrest

    News The officer's actions fell into a "very large grey area"

    Local Partners