Retiring Referee Matt Cecchin speaks to Blake Green and the Warriors.
Rugby League

Warriors classy farewell to ref Cecchin

11th Aug 2018 3:17 PM

THE Warriors have been farewelling retiring NRL legends all season long. Last night, it was referee Matt Cecchin's turn.

The leading whistleblower, who is walking away from the NRL after the abuse and death threats he and his family have suffered, was paid tribute by the Kiwi team after Friday night's 20-4 victory over Newcastle Knights.

In a post on Twitter after the match, the Warriors thanked Cecchin along with two photos of the team huddled around him.

"Respect over everything. Congratulations on a fantastic career Matt," the post read.

Cecchin has been offered a role with the English Super League, however has made no official announcement over his future.

Cecchin is the latest retiree to be given a respectful farewell by the Warriors, who have also paid tribute to Johnathan Thurston, Sam Thaiday and Ryan Hoffman.

matt cecchin nrl nrl2018 nz warriors

