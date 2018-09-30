Menu
Cooper Cronk of the Rosters during the 2018 NRL Grand Final.
Rugby League

’One of the best non-performances i’ve ever seen’

by Staff writers
30th Sep 2018 9:36 PM

WHEN Cooper Cronk was confirmed to play for the Sydney Roosters in the 2018 grand final, many were left wondering how much of an impact he'd have against Melbourne.

Some believed Cronk's dodgy shoulder which had attracted so much attention in the build-up was a ruse, but by halftime it was apparent the veteran playmaker was truly hampered by the injury.

When the siren sounded for the break, Cronk had touched the ball just nine times compared to five-eighth Luke Keary's 33.

He'd also made just two tackles and had taken two kicks, compared to Keary's 10 a piece.

Cameron Smith of the Storm tackles Cooper Cronk of the Roosters after kicking the ball.
"I still don't know about Cooper Cronk," Gould said.

They're not playing with 13 players, the Roosters, they're out there playing with 12 players and a coach. He's out there to coach them through this."

Later in the commentary, as Cronk organised the team to slot a crucual field goal, Gould lauded the playmakers imapct.

"It's the best non-performance i've ever seen".

Wally Lewis added: "He's just making sure he marches them around the field."

