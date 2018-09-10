‘Amateur hour’: NRL’s embarrassing finals blunder leaves Dragons fans fuming

ST GEORGE Illawarra were regarded as long odds to cause an upset against Brisbane on Sunday, and it appears even the NRL thought the same.

The Dragons stumbled into the finals with three wins from their last nine regular-season games, and many experts tipped them to be cannon fodder for the Broncos who headed into the game as one of the form teams in the competition.

But the Dragons caused an absolute boilover, thrashing the Broncos 48-18 at Suncorp Stadium to progress into week two of the 2018 finals.

Following the game, the NRL sent out an email to members with information for the next round of sudden-death games.

While the details for Cronulla and Penrith's semi-final were correct, the email had South Sydney taking on the Broncos at ANZ Stadium.

The stuff-up wasn't received well by the Red V faithful who took screenshots of the email and posted it to social media on Sunday night.