Boyd Cordner could achieve more history in 2018. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty
Rugby League

Cordner on track to achieve unprecedented feat

2nd Oct 2018 5:37 PM

BOYD Cordner is poised to cap a dream season with an unprecedented feat after being handed the Kangaroos captaincy following Greg Inglis's brief, ill-fated tenure.

The 26-year-old Cordner can become the first person to captain NSW to a State of Origin series victory, lead his club to an NRL premiership and steer his country to a Test win all in the same year.

Just two days after skippering the Sydney Roosters to the NRL premiership, Cordner was named Australia's latest captain on Tuesday after newly appointed Inglis was suspended for Australia's tour of New Zealand following a mid-range drink-driving charge.

Dane Gagai is set to claim Inglis's centre spot after being recalled to the Kangaroos 19-man squad by coach Mal Meninga.

Cordner was long-serving captain Cameron Smith's deputy during last year's World Cup success, and has been the Blues' Origin captain since last season.

"Both Boyd and Greg were strong candidates for the captaincy so clearly Boyd was next in line," Meninga said.

"Boyd has had exceptional success as a leader this season.

"He skippered NSW to a State of Origin series victory and also captained Sydney Roosters to a premiership.

"Being able to captain the Kangaroos will cap a great year for him."

Boyd Cordner after NSW's 2-1 win in the 2018 State of Origin. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The announcement makes Cordner the first NSW captain to lead the Kangaroos since Danny Buderus in 2005, and the first Roosters player since Brad Fittler in 2001.

It comes after Cordner joined an illustrious group earlier this week, with Steve Mortimer the only other NSW captain to have won an Origin series and premiership in the same year - in 1985.

Cordner can go one step better when Australia takes on both the Kiwis and Tonga in Auckland on October 13 and 20 respectively.

Inglis will then be eligible to regain the captaincy role if Mal Meninga chooses to go in that direction when the next Kangaroos team is picked next year.

