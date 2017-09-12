28°
News

NRAS community adoption day

Expand your family with a furry friend.
Expand your family with a furry friend. Laurent Renault
JASMINE BURKE
by

The NRAS Rescue Shelter will be hosting an open and adoption day later this month, revealing the recently renovated facilities.

Whilst the NRAS office has been in full swing since November the animal group has only recently been able to host its first "canine and feline residents” at the NRAS Rescue Shelter trialling its operating procedures in the kennels and cat condos.

NRAS President Jo Parker said NRAS will continue to operate on a foster-care basis using the rescue shelter for emergency care and adoptions.

"We maintain the philosophy that our animals are much better served with socialisation and being placed in a loving, caring foster environment rather than long-term 'shelter' accommodation,” Ms Parker said.

"Our vision is eventually to offer temporary animal housing to assist members of the community with short stay requirements and, one day, be in a position to offer boarding facilities which will provide another income stream to assist with our ongoing operational costs.”

There will be coffee and cake available for purchase, a monster raffle and animals available for adoption on Sunday September 17 at 61 Piper Drive, Ballina from 10am - 1pm.

Topics:  ballina cat dog northern rivers pets nras pet adoption

Lismore Northern Star
Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

FORMER gynaecologist Glenn Allan Taylor appeared in local court this morning.

Mum's death sparks mental health review meeting

The horrific treatment of Miriam Merten, who died at Lismore Base Hospital's acute mental health inpatient facility in 2014, triggered the State Government to commence an independent review.

Controversial practices to be scrutinised by panel, community

Kyogle Council lobbies to change Aus Day date

Kyogle moves a motion to write a letter to the Federal Government regarding Australia Day.

Next step is to speak to the community concerning the issue

New vaccine approved for 'devastating' meningoccocal

The TGA has approved a new vaccine for meningococcal.

The vaccine can be used for babies from two months of age

Local Partners