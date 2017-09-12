NRAS community adoption day

The NRAS Rescue Shelter will be hosting an open and adoption day later this month, revealing the recently renovated facilities.

Whilst the NRAS office has been in full swing since November the animal group has only recently been able to host its first "canine and feline residents” at the NRAS Rescue Shelter trialling its operating procedures in the kennels and cat condos.

NRAS President Jo Parker said NRAS will continue to operate on a foster-care basis using the rescue shelter for emergency care and adoptions.

"We maintain the philosophy that our animals are much better served with socialisation and being placed in a loving, caring foster environment rather than long-term 'shelter' accommodation,” Ms Parker said.

"Our vision is eventually to offer temporary animal housing to assist members of the community with short stay requirements and, one day, be in a position to offer boarding facilities which will provide another income stream to assist with our ongoing operational costs.”

There will be coffee and cake available for purchase, a monster raffle and animals available for adoption on Sunday September 17 at 61 Piper Drive, Ballina from 10am - 1pm.