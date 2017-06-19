Local school to get NSW's fastest wireless internet

WHIAN Whian Public School was one of three NSW schools selected to road test Connecting Country Schools program where they will have strong wireless installed with improved internet connectivity.

Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, and Assistant Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell, today announced $46 million will be invested to upgrade wireless connectivity to more than 900 regional and remote NSW schools as part of the Connecting Country Schools program.

"You shouldn't have to go to school in Sydney to have access to fast and reliable online learning resources and this investment ensures no school community in regional NSW misses out," Mr Barilaro said.

"The NSW Government is backing our country kids and ensuring they are given every opportunity to succeed at school because they deserve nothing less."

Mrs Mitchell said work on this four-year program will begin at three pilot schools, who will road test the solution and the process of implementation.

"This investment ensures no school community in regional NSW misses out because the students in Bourke have every right to use the same learning tools as their counterparts in Bondi," Mrs Mitchell said.

"Urunga Public School, Grafton High School and Whian Whian Public School will pilot the Connecting Country Schools program where they will have strong wireless installed with improved internet connectivity.

"The pilot program will run until the end of September, and then will be rolled out to more than 900 schools and 13,000 learning spaces."

In addition to the pilot, work will begin to schedule internet upgrades for very remote schools.

Once a school has been upgraded, they will be able to apply for additional funds from an innovation fund to maximise the use of the capability within their school and their community.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin has welcomed the investment in schools.

He said: "29 schools in the Ballina electorate, and many more across the North Coast will have their wireless connectivity upgraded over the next four years and this is an important investment in the future of children in our region."

Some of the schools on the North Coast to see wireless connectivity upgrade include: