Now's the time to sow seeds for a gorgeous flower show

WHETHER it's enjoying a posy of home-grown sweet peas, or them cascading from a hanging basket, fence or tripod, there's no doubt they're are a beautiful flower to have in your garden.

It's sweet pea sowing time, so now is your chance to dream ahead and decide where you would like to have this gorgeous flower on show.

Here are some easy steps to create a very pretty sweet pea display:

1.

Sow seed about 15mm deep into a garden bed or pot, firm down and water in well. If your soil is acidic (has a low pH) also apply some Yates Hydrangea Pinking Liquid Lime and dolomite. This will help to raise the soil pH (make it more alkaline), which sweet peas prefer.

2.

Only water again sparingly until seedlings emerge in about two weeks' time. Soil that's too moist can lead to the seeds rotting.

3.

Once the seedlings are about 5cm tall, start feeding each week with liquid plant food. This fast-acting complete fertiliser provides nitrogen for healthy leaf growth, phosphorus for strong root development and potassium for lots of lovely sweet pea flowers.

4.

Tall varieties will need to be grown on a frame, trellis or tepee. Young seedlings may need to be supported with small twigs or bamboo skewers until they can reach their trellis.

Sweet peas take about 12-14 weeks to flower.

Cut handfuls of deliciously scented flowers for a vase so you can bring their gorgeousness inside.

