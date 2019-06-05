Menu
easter traffic north side coffs harbour. 23 APRIL 2018
News

Now you can predict the long weekend traffic

Kathryn Lewis
by
4th Jun 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:50 PM

HOLIDAYMAKERS will benefit from a new digital journey-planning tool created by Roads and Maritime Services that predicts traffic over the June long weekend.

RMS director operations Anna Andrews said lengthy delays can be avoided with this prediction tool that will help motorists plan and choose the best days and times to travel our major road corridors.

"It's time to prepare for the June long weekend traffic on the north coast as holidaymakers head off to make the most of their mid-year break," Ms Andrews said.

"According to previous years data, Friday and Saturday is expected to be busiest on our highways, and also the Monday when motorists are returning.

"Using data collected over previous years, the tool compares average weekend traffic volumes with predicted increases throughout the long weekend.   "We are trialling this prediction tool to help road users prepare for the traffic peaks and troughs on known travel hotspots in NSW. This will allow travellers to plan ahead and improve their journey experience on our roads."

The online tool will show travellers expected traffic volumes on our highways from Thursday through to the following Tuesday.

