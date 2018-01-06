Now you can be cruisin' the coast line

Explore the Northern Rivers coastline with Out of the Blue Adventures

A DREAM that was sparked while Lennox Head residents Sally Brown and Dean Fuchs were on a trip to Europe has come to fruition.

Out of the Blue Adventures has held its first cruise along the coast this week and the couple are excited to show people what the area has to offer.

"Dean was working out of the area on a survey boat on the Gold Coast and we were trying to think of ways he could stay on the Northern Rivers and still work at his passion,” Ms Brown said.

"We came up with the idea when we realised no one seemed to be offering cruises of the coast line and we wanted other people to experience it.”

Skipper Dean has been working on boats for many years and is now offering a Byron Bound and an Ocean Blast cruise.

"The Byron Bound cruise starts at Fawcett Park in Ballina,” Ms Brown said.

"We go through the bar, then we make our way slowly up the coast past the beaches at Lennox.”

The journey continues around Cape Byron and the lighthouse, always with the possibility of seeing wildlife such as dolphins and turtles.

Snacks and water are provided during the journey.

There is also the Ocean Blast tour and plans for whale watching tours and cruises up the Richmond River later in the year.

For more details visit www.outoftheblueadventures.com