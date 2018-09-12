NOW OPEN: Spotlight unveils its new Lismore store

Spotlight's new store, at South Lismore, will have its grand opening today.

Spotlight's new store, at South Lismore, will have its grand opening today.

LISMORE'S new Spotlight store, in the old Masters building, will open its doors today with a celebration for the community.

The grand opening will take place from 8am.

As well as plenty of bargains, there will be an appearance from Paw Patrol, face painting, balloon art, games and activities.

Moving out of the Lismore CBD has enabled Spotlight to create a huge new store, with 2400sqm of floor space for an expanded range of kitchen and dining items, lounge and bedroom, craft and sewing, hobby and art, and bathroom and laundry.

Spotlight's regional manager, Wayne Ewin, said that the new Spotlight store will continue to serve the Lismore community and support job growth in the region.

"We are excited to bring the new Spotlight store to the local Lismore community, which will employ approximately 40 staff locally with ongoing employment opportunities for the region," he said.

"The new store will provide Lismore and surrounding communities with the biggest range of sew, craft, party, home décor and home furnishing products and the additional new parking will be great for our customers."

Spotlight joins BCF in the old Masters site, now known as Home Consortium.

Elsewhere in the centre, tradesmen are still preparing the site for other tenants to move in, while two stores are finished but awaiting tenants.

It's understood the centre will open on a staggered basis with each retailer opening according to their own time lines.

When fully occupied, HomeCo has said the centre will deliver 200 retail jobs to Lismore.