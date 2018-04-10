Menu
The six bridges on Lions Road are open and accessible to residents.
Council News

NOW OPEN: With six new bridges, Lions Rd is finally ready

Samantha Poate
by
10th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

LIONS Road is now open as residents, tourists and even wildlife enjoy its spoils.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said staff had been working extremely hard to get all six bridges open and ahead of schedule.

"Well done to Tony Lickiss and his team - delivering the bridges ahead of schedule," Cr Mulholland said.

 

"The Lions Road is now open to traffic; (however) the last bridge still needs to have the approaches done.

"The reason we have opened it up is for the convenience obviously but there will still be some work undertaken.

"We also had a visit from the local roosters and... a couple from Queensland and weren't they delighted!"

 

Cr Mulholland said once work was completed on the last bridge, there would be an official opening with Page MP Kevin Hogan.

"They haven't been officially opened because that funding came from the Federal Government's Bridge to Renewal Program so Kevin Hogan will come out and open those bridges," she said.

Council staff ask motorists to use caution and drive to the conditions while work is still being undertaken.

Lismore Northern Star

