'Now is the time to look after each other': Byron mayor

AS I AM writing this editorial the bush fires in NSW are raging and our community is preparing.

It's a terrible and frightening situation and unfortunately there doesn't seem to be an end to it.

It's a reminder to everyone about the impact of climate change on our lives and how important it is for us as a nation to do better.

Once again our communities are coming to the fore with help coming from all directions.

Adversity is a great mirror for the strength of the love, care and commitment of people in this Shire. Love this place!

There were well over 1,000 people at the Mullum Civic Hall on Monday when the RFS and Police briefed us on the fire situation and as frightened as people were, they were united in their resilience.

There was a big round of applause for the RFS teams who are fighting the fires in the Northern Rivers.

Enormous and sincere gratitude and thanks to the RFS volunteers who are so amazing.

These people face the danger and fight like hell - AND they're volunteers - AND they often leave their own places to try to save other people's property. Incredible!

Now is the time to look after each other.