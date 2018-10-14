Menu
Novak Djokovic hits a return to Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Djokovic’s savage semi-final demolition

14th Oct 2018 11:28 AM

NOVAK Djokovic will challenge for a fourth Shanghai Masters title after a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in their semi-final in China.

The 21-year-old world No. 5 Zverev, who was seeded fourth, conceded the first break with a wide forehand in the sixth game as Djokovic rallied to a 5-2 lead before breaking the German again to take the first set.

The 31-year-old Djokovic, the only player to win all nine Masters titles, outlasted Zverev in lengthy exchanges to break twice for a 5-1 lead and served for his berth in the final in a one-hour masterclass.

In their only previous meeting in the 2017 Rome Masters final, Zverev won in straight sets.

Djokovic will play top seed and defending champion Roger Federer or Croatia's Borna Coric in Sunday's final.

"I did everything I intended to do on my end," Djokovic said. "It's all working and it's been a couple of perfect matches. There's a lot of positives to take from my matches this week." Djokovic, targeting his 72nd career title on Sunday, has won all three of his previous finals in Shanghai.

 

Alexander Zverev slides before playing a single-handed backhand to Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic played his 1000th career match against Zverev to hold an impressive 827-173 win-loss record.

He's is on a 17-match winning streak and is 26-1 in matches played since the start of Wimbledon.

A win on Sunday would deliver a fourth title for the season to Djokovic, besides Wimbledon and the US Open.

    14th Oct 2018 11:44 AM
