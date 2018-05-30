Menu
Lionel Patea.
Crime

Notorious former bikie gets second life sentence for murder

by Shae McDonald
30th May 2018 5:00 AM

NOTORIOUS former Bandidos bikie Lionel Patea has been sentenced to life in jail for a second time.

Patea will have to serve at least 30 years behind bars from Tuesday after he admitted killing Gold Coast dad Greg Dufty over a drug debt in July 2015.

He was already serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in February 2017 to murdering his partner Tara Brown.

Aaron Crawford orchestrated for his best friend to be bashed.

Justice Martin Burns was scathing in his assessment of Crawford, 30, as he sentenced him to 10 years behind bars for Mr Dufty's manslaughter.

He was also given a two-year jail term for a charge of interfering with a corpse, after it was revealed he drove his friend's body to his property at Rappville, near Casino, and burnt it.

Polair vision from a search of a property at Rappville for murdered man Greg Dufty.
But it will be served at the same time.

Crawford will have to serve 80 per cent, or eight years, of his sentence after his actions were deemed a serious violent offence.

Taking into account time he has already served in custody, he will be eligible for parole in November 2023.

Lionel Patea's brother Nelson, who also pleaded guilty to Mr Dufty's manslaughter on Monday, was sentenced to eight years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole in January 2019, based on time already served.

-AAP

Lismore Northern Star

