Notorious Alstonville bypass intersection will be fixed

The Alstonville bypass intersection has been the scene of numerous incidents. Marc Stapelberg

A NOTORIOUS intersection on the Northern Rivers' busiest east-west corridor linking Ballina to Lismore is on track for repair.

The Alstonville bypass where the Bruxner Highway intersects with Ballina Rd has for years served as a point of contention with motorists.

Countless near misses and numerous crashes, one of which ended in a fatality late last year, have culminated into calls for improvements at the roadway.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has now confirmed options to bolster safety at the intersection were being drafted.

She said the Roads and Maritime Service would be able to discuss potential options publicly within the next six months.

It comes after months of talks between the RMS regional manager, John Alexander, Ballina Shire Council and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin.

A merging lane eastbound onto the Bruxner from Ballina Road remained one of the major issues held by motorists that has been assessed.

Earlier this year, the RMS installation of a 'merge right sign' to further advise drivers was slammed by Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader as "totally insufficient".