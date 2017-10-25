News

Notorious Alstonville bypass intersection will be fixed

The Alstonville bypass intersection has been the scene of numerous incidents.
The Alstonville bypass intersection has been the scene of numerous incidents. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

A NOTORIOUS intersection on the Northern Rivers' busiest east-west corridor linking Ballina to Lismore is on track for repair.

The Alstonville bypass where the Bruxner Highway intersects with Ballina Rd has for years served as a point of contention with motorists.

Countless near misses and numerous crashes, one of which ended in a fatality late last year, have culminated into calls for improvements at the roadway.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has now confirmed options to bolster safety at the intersection were being drafted.

She said the Roads and Maritime Service would be able to discuss potential options publicly within the next six months.

It comes after months of talks between the RMS regional manager, John Alexander, Ballina Shire Council and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin.

A merging lane eastbound onto the Bruxner from Ballina Road remained one of the major issues held by motorists that has been assessed.

Earlier this year, the RMS installation of a 'merge right sign' to further advise drivers was slammed by Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader as "totally insufficient".

Topics:  bruxner highway melinda pavey northern rivers development northern rivers roads rms

Lismore Northern Star
GUILTY: Martin murdered father for $2.5m life insurance

GUILTY: Martin murdered father for $2.5m life insurance

AFTER almost five days of deliberations, the jury returned a verdict just before 3pm.

Police need to find this person after fail-to-stop crash

Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations after a fail to stop crash in Ballina.

Do you recognise this person, or this car?

Will the Nationals lose Lismore at the next election?

ENERGY FIZZLE: Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon, and Lismore MP Thomas George. Mr George is retiring in 2019 and the electorate he holds by a 0.2 per cent lead could be snapped up by a Greens or ALP candidate, according to a recent poll.

Nationals may fizzle if they can't get renewable energy right

Lismore council setting 'dangerous precedent': Minister

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey and Roads and Maritime Service chief executive Roy Wakelin-King in Lismore discussing infrastructure priorities for regional NSW.

Protesting against locally-based contracts 'not a very good idea'

Local Partners