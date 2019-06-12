'Nothing to lose' by being ambitious for our future

The Demographics Group managing director Bernard Salt talks at the Future Northern Rivers event at SCU.

INSPIRING, imaginative, ambitious.

They're the kind of things more than 160 people signed up for when they attended the industry-leading business lunch on the future growth, challenges and opportunities facing the Northern Rivers yesterday, and that's what they got.

Keynote speaker at The Northern Star's sold-out Future Northern Rivers event at Southern Cross University Bernard Salt delivered new insights into the region's future and what it means for families and businesses.

Vibrant, exciting, regenerative, collaborative, innovative and "enabling enterprise on every level in new ways” are the kind of things a panel of Northern Rivers industry and business leaders envision will describe the future of the region in 40 plus years.

The panel included NSW Business chamber Regional General Manager Jane Laverty who was MC of the event, and there was a live panel discussion which featured prominent industry leaders: Shelley Oldham, General Manager Lismore City Council; Pamela Brook, co-founder of Brookfarm, Ben Roche, Vice President (Engagement) at SCU, Max den Exter SCU student, and Bernard Salt.

The panel discussed the findings of Mr Salt's research into the region and debated how the town can best position itself for the future.

And there was plenty of ideas of how the Northern Rivers should look like in 40 years, from the best food region in Australia to being a place where young people want to be.

Speaking as a representative for young people on the Northern Rivers, Mr den Exter said there were three issues to consider in keeping young people in the region.

"It's education, it's social ... I've got friends who've come and started a degree but the social aspect hasn't been there,” he said.

"The third thing is opportunity - jobs - to keep the youth financially sustainable.

"The tricky thing is how do we achieve that? It's a million-dollar question.

"If we can keep those young people here... there is a flow-on effect for all types of industry.

"It's important to stop the stigma of, 'I'm leaving home because that's what everyone else has done'.”

Mr Salt said there was nothing to lose by being "outrageously ambitious” for the future of the Northern Rivers.

"There should be no limitations, none whatsoever,” he said.

He said during the panel discussion Australia will lead in agritech and smartfarming.

"There will be a university and there will be a town that leads the way there in 10 or 15 years...will it be SCU in Lismore?,” he asked.

Mrs Brook said the region was unique in its beauty, and it needed to be projected.

"We have to capture a bit of what it's like to live here because people come back to this region because they want to live here.

There's a great sense of place because of what we do

"The key thing is to find the common goals and find the things that make us feel proud.

"How would a consumer that lives here say, 'I'm really proud I'm from the Northern Rivers'. That's the sort of brand that we want.”

Event MC Ms Latery left the room with the last thought - "Don't ever be afraid to aim high and miss, then aim low and miss”.