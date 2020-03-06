Menu
Repairs works are making headway at Sunrise Beach to this scour.
Nothing slipshod about Sunrise repair works

6th Mar 2020 4:32 PM

WORKS to restore two beachside sand collapses is ramping up with crews are making good progress at Tingira Cres and Ross Cres.

Work is continuing to re-establish the embankment at Sunrise Beach’s Tingira Cres after

the large scour, opened up after downpours in mid-January, has now been filled.

Further reconstruction work will continue in coming weeks.

A temporary footpath has been reinstated to provide access while not far away at Ross Cres, restricted parking remains in place, as workers install the erosion matting system at the slip.

This matting protects the exposed surface and next week, work will start on installing soil nails to secure the matting.

Council has again asked local residents to stay away from the Ross Cres site.

The area is a worksite and has been fenced off, however people have been continuing to walk through the site and shuffling past the excavator and other equipment on site.

