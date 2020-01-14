CHAMPION: Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan, 16, is through to the quarter finals in the Rip Curl GromSearch National Final at Sandon Point in NSW. File Photo.

PADDLING out at Sandon Point on Tuesday morning, Nyxie Ryan was focused on wave selection in order to get through into the quarter finals of the The Rip Curl GromSearch National Final.

Aged 16, Nyxie is hoping to end her grom career on a high with the U16 Girls crown.

It’s a battle the Lennox Head surfer is prepared to fight with every gram of determination she possesses.

“Nothing is going to stop me surfing my best in my last every grom surf event,” she said.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead, taking it one heat at a time and not thinking about who I’m up against.”

Standing on the dunes at the Illawarra beach, Surfing NSW spokesman Ethan Smith said the teen simply blew her competition out of the water

“Nyxie just surfed amazingly,” he said.

“She scored 17.072 with her two best waves, she’s now in the quarter finals.”

After a heat where Nyxie dominated rivals Charli Hurst, Ellie Lambkin and Gabi Spake, she spoke about her tactics.

“I got to an early start on a good wave and got an 8.5, then picked off another good one,” she said.

“This was the key as there lots of big breaks between waves which were two to three foot peeling rights and I was able to do three or four turns,”

While she said she feels confident, Nyxie said it’s all about that delicate balance between doing your utmost, having fun and not putting too much pressure on yourself.

The Year 11 Byron High School student said she’s staying positive and trying to have fun in the Sandon Point waves.

“I am feeling confident but am taking this heat by heat,” she said.

“So I’m surfing as best I can and not thinking too much who is in my next heat.

“But nothing is going to stop me surfing my best.”