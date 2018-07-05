Menu
The Really Really Free Market (RRFM) is a non-hierarchical collective of individuals who form a temporary market based on an alternative gift economy.
Nothing in life's free, except the really really free market

JASMINE BURKE
by
5th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
EVERYTHING at this market was 100 per cent free.

The Really Really Free Market (RRFM) movement has been around globally for around 11 years and has now made it's way to Lismore.

The RRFM movement was a non-hierarchical collective of individuals who form a temporary market based on an alternative gift economy.

RRFM Lismore founder Vicki Bryant hosted the first market in April.

She said it's a gathering of people who want to give away goods and services for free, devoid of any money, bartering or trading.

"In Australia to my knowledge there is about four or five in different places but in this region, I don't know of another Really Really Free Market,” Ms Bryant said.

”I thought it was a good way of bringing communities together, and there's a lot of people in our region with a high level of financial stress who could benefit.

"It's a very open movement, there's no barriers in people wanting to come along.

"It's not just about stuff, it's about skills too. We've had card readers, face painters, massage, bicycle maintenance and food and produce available.

"There's no expectation to bring stuff. Everyone is welcome to bring skills, food, household items, books, bikes, toys, clothing and the list goes on - virtually anything is welcome.

"The one stipulation is that you take away what you bring if it does not get taken by another party.”

RRFM happens at the Lismore Community Gardens at 50 Brewster St on the third Sunday of the month from 1-3pm.

