‘Nothing for granted’: MP on comedian’s stab at politics

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has responded to news a prominent local comedian hopes to challenge her job.

Mullumbimby-based comedian and author Many Nolan announced in a Facebook post she would be vying for Greens preselection ahead of the next federal election.

Justine Elliot has held the seat of Richmond for Labor since 2004 and the Greens' preferencing support has proved an important bolster for of her continued time in office.

The Greens have been approached for comment but it is not yet clear when preselection will take place, or who else Ms Nolan is likely to be up against.

Byron Shire councillor Michael Lyon flew the Greens flag at the 2019 election.

He was preceded by Dawn Walker in 2016 and 2013.

In her post, Ms Nolan said she had been pondering some of life's big questions during the "long beach walks" of 2020.

"This was the upside to the uncertainty," she said in the post.

"It made me question my purpose."

The 52-year-old mother said she found herself wondering if there was more she could do, or should do.

"I believe in humanity, in community and I am suspicious of the cult of the individual," she said.

"Which is ironic, because as an individual I have used my persona to forge my career. But it has to be for something more.

"For me being a comedian isn't enough. It's wonderful to make people laugh.

"It's a privilege to have the ear of my community. To be heard, to be embraced, to be loved.

"But I believe that we need to step forward. We need to get our hands dirty. The most painful aspects of the human condition are our condition too."

Mrs Elliot said the Greens' preselection was "a matter for their party".

"Every election is a challenge and I take nothing for granted," she said.

But she said only her party could "form a government to get rid of Scott Morrison".

"Our country needs a Labor Government to tackle the critical issues like jobs, healthcare, childcare and responding to the serious challenges of climate change," Mrs Elliot said.