'Nothing comes close to this': Spectacular home up for sale

UNIQUE: This stunning four bedroom, four bathroom Lennox Head home at 16 Warrawee Drive is up for sale. One Agency Ballina

FROM the elaborately-carved wooden double doors to the crystal clear infinity pool with hinterland views, everything about this Lennox Head home screams luxury.

The Warrawee Drive property is set on a 1215sqm block and features a three bedroom home with a separate studio, as well as four bathrooms and two car spaces.

One Agency Ballina agent Vaino Lillioja said the property owners had invested plenty of time and money into the home, which was designed by a highly accomplished architect from Byron Bay.

Mr Lillioja said the property was one of the most unique homes he had sold during his career.

"Nothing comes close to this. It's quite quirky and different, and was a custom built home,” he said.

"Everywhere you turn this quality home displays a contemporary and unique style. It's very modern and an amazing house.”

The elevated home was designed with private living areas, decks and pool area and was built to create maximum light and air flow with six decks and balconies.

"It has combined a lot of really good features into one property,” she said.

"It is a real lifestyle home with plenty of privacy.”

The home contains polished timber floors throughout, and themed bedrooms which all feature ensuites and walk-in robes.

Mr Lillioja said the fourth bedroom is a self-contained studio for visitors, family or Air B&B guests.

The kitchen really is the heart of this unique home, with marble counters and plenty of storage, as well as gas cooking and a hidden fridge.

The property contains a double garage with extra off-street parking, as well as a 10,000L underground rainwater tank and 5kw solar power system.

Enjoy the pickings of an established organic orchard including coffee, olive, fig, lime, orange, lemon, grapefruit trees, as well as an extensive garden with passionfruit, ginger, tumeric, galangal, vegetables and other herbs.

Mr Lillioja said the elevated block has rural views, and is only a short drive to Lennox Head.

For more information about 16 Warrawee Drive Lennox Head, contact Vaino Lillioja on 0487 026 765.