‘Nothing but kind to you’, alleged rapist told woman: Court

A teen who allegedly raped a woman on New Year’s Eve sent a series of messages to his alleged 20-year-old victim saying he was 'nothing but kind', court told

A Logan teenager alleged to have raped a woman in Fortitude Valley in the early hours of New Year's Day sent her a series of wheedling messages on Facebook after she made a complaint to police, a court has heard.

They included that the 19-year-old Marsden man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was "nothing but kind" to his alleged 20-year-old victim, that he "made sure (she) was alright", and that she was asking to "f*** me on the main road (Wickham St)".

The teen was granted bail in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday under conditions including that he hand in his New Zealand passport, report twice a week to police, submit to drug testing and stay away from Fortitude Valley.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Karine Evans told the court the alleged rape occurred in an alleyway beside a secure carpark on Warner St after the pair originally began talking while seated on a concrete bollard on Brunswick St about 4am on January 1.

The teenager and his associates were "loitering in the nightclub precinct but not attending any premises" when the woman allegedly asked to sit on the same bollard as the teen.

They spoke for about "three to four minutes" before the woman got up and began walking down Wickham St and onto Warner St in the direction of Ann St, the court heard.

"Moments later, the defendant walked in the same direction on the opposite side of the road," Sgt Evans said, before allegedly accosting her on Warner St where CCTV footage shows the two "appearing" to kiss, with her back to a wall.

Sgt Evans told the court the pair then entered an alleyway between the multistorey secure car park and Holey Moley where they "again engaged in kissing".

It is alleged the teen was witnessed "thrusting his groin back and forward", before the pair disappeared out of sight of CCTV cameras deeper into the alleyway.

When they emerged "seven to eight minutes later", Sgt Evans said the alleged victim was in a "distressed state and crying".

Police claim the CCTV depicts the alleged victim pushing the teenager away before she made an official complaint at Fortitude Valley Police Station and subsequently submitted to a sexual assault investigation kit, Sgt Evans told the court.

"She told police she didn't have much recollection of her actions after leaving the nightclub but felt a pain in her vagina and recalled a penis inside of her," Sgt Evans said.

The teenager was last seen entering the Valley Metro precinct towards the train station at 4.51am.

After police released CCTV footage of the teenager earlier this week, the court heard the woman received a Facebook message request from the accused.

The teenager claimed he was "nothing but kind to you any [sic] you reported me for rape".

They further claimed she initiated the encounter and he initially refused to engage in a sexual encounter until she suggested they move to the alleyway.

The messages finished by saying he was going to Beenleigh Police Station to "tell the truth".

In addition to charges of rape and unlawful stalking, the teenager was also charged with possession of a drug utensil after a search warrant on his property revealed cannabis-related items.

Defence lawyer Chris Hannay told the court his client, a forklift driver who attended school in Brisbane southwest, had never been before court before and "in all respects seems a pretty decent sort of young man".

The teenager's charges will next be mentioned on March 18 in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

