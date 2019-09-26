Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Student Frewoini Baune at the Lismore climate protest.
Student Frewoini Baune at the Lismore climate protest. Marc Stapelberg
Opinion

Don't dare patronise our kids: Note to ScoMo

David Kirkpatrick
by
26th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT REALLY irks me that leaders like Donald Trump and Scott Morrison don't seem to be listening to what the children of the world are telling them about climate change.

By ignoring their message and telling them not to be so anxious and to stay in school rather than protesting, it's akin to patting them on the head and saying 'there, there'.

Rather than addressing the substantive issue of global warming and the impact human behaviour is having on this they'd rather patronise children who are telling our leaders they don't believe their bullshit in the first place.

The impassioned speech by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the UN has resonated throughout the world.

Deep down, as adults, the things she said in that speech should hurt because they are true. And the truth hurts, right?

Instead, Donald Trump Tweeted: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

And ScoMo is more worried that the climate change debate is subjecting Australian children to 'needless anxiety' as if he's got it all sorted and there is nothing to fuss about.

"I do understand that people feel strongly about this, but I think we also have to take stock, we have to ensure we get a proper context and perspective," Morrison said.

"I want children growing up in Australia to feel positive about their future, and I think it is important we give them that confidence that they will not only have a wonderful country and pristine environment to live in, that they will also have an economy to live in as well."

Note to ScoMo: 300,000 people (mainly school children) marched in protest last week with a very positive message in mind - for you to do something about climate change, or do more, or do better.

They are kids; they are not dumb.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council to consider new action against luxury coastal venue

    premium_icon Council to consider new action against luxury coastal venue

    Council News THE chief executive of the Ballina site hopes they can resolve the issue in light of measures taken since the investigation.

    Backlashes forces hospital to reopen palliative care ward

    premium_icon Backlashes forces hospital to reopen palliative care ward

    Health The unit had been co-located with another ward since late July

    SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside $4.4m Ballina Shire home

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside $4.4m Ballina Shire home

    News Won Powerball? This is what you could have splurged your winnings on

    Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    premium_icon Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    Crime One of the men accused of killing Aaron Marks has faced court