No bones about it, new vegan restaurant is a hit

No Bones directors Yasmina Cross and Tahlia Ward are proud of the unique cocktails that their bar staff are able to prepare at the restaurant in Byron Bay.

No Bones directors Yasmina Cross and Tahlia Ward are proud of the unique cocktails that their bar staff are able to prepare at the restaurant in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

New vegan restaurant in Byron Bay: No Bones directors Yasmina Cross and Tahlia Ward are proud of the unique cocktails that their bar staff are able to prepare at the restaurant in Byron Bay.

FOOD for thought could be the best way to describe Byron Bay's latest vegetarian and vegan restaurant, No Bones.

Serving delicious food and incredible cocktails, No Bones opened roughly two-and-a-half months ago and has been keeping local tummies full ever since.

For owners Yasmina Cross, Tahlia Ward and Laurie Rose, fuelling the soul with guilt-free, in house delights also played a huge factor in developing the business.

"From everything, from how we source our ingredients, to how we get them delivered, we try and have minimal plastic, all our waste is mainly green and recycling," Ms Cross said.

The team at No Bones love to make everything in house, meaning no packet pasta or store bought breads.

"We are doing it for many reasons, above and beyond giving people good food it's environmental factors," Ms Ward explained.

After Ms Ward and Mr Rose came up with the initial concept, Ms Cross jumped at the opportunity to take part in a business she was passionate about.

"We want what we crave which is vegan comfort food," Ms Cross said.

"We have already got on the menu a vegan bolognaise, vegan fish and chips, vegan steak with all the trimmings, we also have healthier options and fresher options."

Ms Ward agreed that No Bones wanted to offer something more than what people tend to associate with vegan and vegetarian cuisine.

"We're not your typical vegetarian restaurant," Ms Ward said.

"We wanted to change people's perception on vegetarian food, we are just a restaurant we just don't serve meat."

The cocktails on offer are all vegan, with the wine too being sustainable, biodynamic, organic and vegan friendly.

"Our bar manager designed all our cocktails, he is a genius, they are all made with really fresh ingredients," Ms Ward said of their cocktail menu.

Visit the ladies at No Bones to get your hands on some tasty vegan food, cocktails and treats now at 11 Fletcher Street, Byron Bay.

Opening Hours: