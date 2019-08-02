Menu
Crime

Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

Shannen McDonald
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:15 AM
A JUBILEE Pocket man has been banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for the second time, less than halfway through his initial ban period.

Bailey Alex Hayward, 22, pleaded guilty to contravening a banning notice and obstructing a police officer, when he faced Proserpine Magistrates Court.

The court heard Hayward was on a three-month ban from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct from May 29 but was seen in the area on July 13 at 2.40am.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court that security saw Hayward in the line for Boom Nightclub before he ran off in the direction of the Lagoon Precinct.

Bailey Hayward has been banned for a second time from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.
Bailey Hayward has been banned for a second time from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct. Facebook

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Hayward had been at a house party in Cannonvale and was cab-sharing with some friends on his way home when they all got out at the safe night precinct.

"He wasn't waiting in line to get into the night club ... he was saying goodbye to friends who were in the line," Ms Ladd said.

Magistrate James Morton said it was time for Hayward to learn his lesson and to understand he wasn't welcome in the safe night precinct.

Hayward was fined $700 and issued a 12-month banning notice for the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct, banning him from the area until July 28, 2020.

airlie beach airlie beach safe night precinct ali ladd bailey alex hayward boom nightclub james morton police prosecutor emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

