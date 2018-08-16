NOT WANTED: Fresh calls for ban on lewd campers

THERE have been renewed calls for the State Government to ban lewd slogans from rental vehicles.

A Wicked Campers van was this week seen in Ballina, bearing a less-than tasteful phrase, just metres away from a cafe being patronised by families with young children.

It bore the slogan: "You can unfollow me, but you can't un-swallow me".

Ballina mayor David Wright said the council had written to the NSW Government in the past with concerns about the vans.

Cr Wright said he was "disappointed" to hear the vans were still bearing offensive slogans in the local area.

He said the vans were not in keeping with Ballina's image as a family-friendly destination.

"If it's against women or it's got swearing or it's got a sexual context, I'm totally against it," Cr Wright said.

"We've written, as a council, to the government saying they should be banned, they shouldn't be allowed down here.

"We've got young kids and we've got elderly who are offended.

"They're certainly not wanted here."

Cr Wright said he had "no problem" with a business making money, but said the vans were not welcome in the Ballina Shire as long as they retained crude paint jobs.

"I can't understand why someone would drive a van like that with something so bad on it," he said.

Greens MP for Ballina Tamara said NSW needed legislation like Queensland's to ban offensive and sexist slogans on rental vehicles.

"Queensland's law seemed to curb the numbers of rental vehicles with offensive slogans," Ms Smith said.

"However some vehicles are still being hired by tourists and holidaymakers that have awful material displayed on them.

"New South Wales should be able to order the removal of offensive slogans on vehicles and order the de-registration of the vehicle if the owner refuses to remove or alter the slogan."

Ms Smith said such legislation would need to be implemented across the all states and territories to be most effective.

After the offensive slogans were banned in Queensland, Ms Smith lodged a complaint about one van she saw in Ballina earlier this year.

The Queensland ban means the Department of Transport and Main Roads can cancel the registration of vehicles which display offensive phrases.

"Because the vehicle was registered in South Australia, no action could be taken by the complaints system in Queensland," she said.

"The best thing that we as consumers can do is to complain to the board of directors and shareholders of companies who still have these sexist, homophobic and offensive slogans and images on their vehicles - and to tell tourists who hire them that they have made a poor choice."

The Advertising Standards Bureau has been approached for comment.