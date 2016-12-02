35°
Not ten, but fifteen awesome things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 2nd Dec 2016 1:46 PM
ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.
ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.

1. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink First Birthday Party: Cunning Stunts, the local team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink parties, will be celebrating their first year while fund raising close to $20,000 for local charities. DJs this month are Stephen Allkins, James Scott , Al Royale, Solar Love Machine (Dale Stephen & Lord Sut) Sounds Good Soundsystem and Tim Wild Lighting with In The Dome. All profits to You Have A Friend - supporting people without homes for Christmas. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink is on at Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 3pm. It's a free event.

2. St Finbarr's 2016 Fun100 Christmas Fair: The 2016 St Finbarr's Christmas Fair is a free entry family-friendly event. This is their centenary year at the school so they have loaded this year's Christmas Fair full activities and attractions. The fair is famous for it's Taste of Finnie's Food Arena and Made by Finnie's Bake and Craft stalls and activities. It's hot, so get wet in their waterslide park. This year also sees the return of super fast, exciting mechanical rides such as The Scrambler and The Tandem High Flyer chairs. They have inflatable obstacle courses and bouncy castles. Every ride is adult-friendly. At St Finbarr's Catholic Primary School, 165 Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

3. Handel's Messiah: The Messiah is coming to Lismore. Richard Gill conducts a choir of 150 voices and the Lismore Symphony Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah, with soprano Gaynor Morgan, countertenor Hartley Newman, tenor Geof Webb, bass Rhys Daniell and Ian Knowles. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from 3pm. Sold out event.

4. Indonesian Festival in Nimbin: Nimbin will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival at both the Nimbin Bush Theatre and outside in the courtyard and Phoenix Rising Cafe stage, next to Mulgum Creek. There will be dancers, music, food stalls and more from 11am through to 5pm, followed by a special evening concert inside the Bush Theatre from 7pm. There will be no charge for the daytime section of the event, but the evening concert of Gamelan music and dancing will have an entry fee of $15/$10. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre this Saturday, from 11am.

5. The Rubens, twice: Byron Shire will get a double dose of The Rubens this week. The five-piece will offer consecutive shows in Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads to end their Corona Sunsets tour. The Rubens are an alternative rock band originally from Menangle, South West of Sydney. The release of their debut self-titled album in 2012 scored them a J Award nomination for Best Album and sending them to platinum sales status. Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100 by Triple J. The band comprises the three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, this Saturday, December 3 at 2.30pm and on the same day at Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, at 8pm. Free shows.

6. Club Swizzle: Before it takes residence at the Sydney Opera House during the Christmas Holidays, international cabaret show Club Swizzle will offer two local shows. This show is set around a cocktail bar, where the waiters - the Swizzle Boys - perform a series of acrobatics, while house band Mikey and the Nightcaps plus the hilarious Master of Ceremonies, Murray Hill, introduces the rest of the cast: a shining line-up of cabaret sweethearts hand-picked from around the world. At Brunswick Picture House on Saturday, December 4 at 7pm and Sunday, December 5, at 4pm. $20.

7. YAC is Back FUNraiser: This will be an all-ages event, so everyone is welcome to celebrate and help Byron Youth Service raise money to keep their youth programs running. Music by Fergo, Mercy Mercy, DJ Julius, plus a monster raffle including two five-day tickets to Bluesfest 2017, Crystal Castle vouchers, two skateboards, two Sunday tickets for the 2017 Byron Writer's Festival and more... Entertainment by Trixie the Pixie, fire twirling, face painting, plus food. Tickets are $10 and it's free for young people under 15. This is a drug and alcohol-free family event. This Saturday 4pm to 9pm at the YAC, 1 Gilmore Cr, Byron Bay.

8. Casino RSM Family Race Day: And they're off! The inaugural Casino RSM Club Family Race Day will be held on Saturday at Casino Race Club. All Casino RSM Club members will receive free entry, while the general public will pay $10 at the gate. The event will include activities and games for children plus all the action of the races for adults. The first of five races will happen at 1.30pm, and dress up to impress as a fashions on the field event will be held during the afternoon. At Casino Race Club, Grafton Rd, Casino, from midday.

9. Karting in Lismore: The final karting meet of the year will be held this Sunday, plus their Christmas party. At the Lismore Showgrounds, North Lismore, off Dunoon Road from 9am. Free event.

10. Bay FM's 'We Are Family' Kids Christmas Disco: Why would the adults have all the fun? Bay FM's Kid's Christmas Disco will be sharing the love of dance, community and music with each generation. Invite your friends for an afternoon of funk and family memories. Each ticket gives $4 to your child's school of attendance. Adultsd can enjoy the sausage sizzle. This Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at The Bowlo, 21 Byron Rd, Bangalow. 

11. 25th Dolphin Awards: Musicians from the NSW North Coast, from Tweed to Coffs Harbour, will meet this Tuesday in Ballina to celebrate the 25th NCEIA Dolphin Awards. It will be a special ceremony with plenty of previous winners and celebrities stopping by, plus this year's best local musicians receiving their awards. At Ballina RSL Club on Tuesday, December 6.

12. Art, Culture and Education: Four cultural icons will come together for the first time to discuss how education can be better delivered through art and culture. This discussion will be chaired by Rhoda Roberts AO, who has a background in arts and culture. At Lennox Cultural and Community Centre, Lennox Head, on Wednesday, December 7, from 6pm. Adults $30, $25 concession, $10 students (bookings of 10 or more).

13. Marcia Hines Disco Inferno: Marcia Hines returns to the touring circuit following the successful theatrical season of the hit show Velvet. Filled with discotheque anthems, this brand new, up-tempo dance party extravaganza reunites Marcia with singers Ron E Jones and Chris Luder plus percussionist / DJ Adam Morris for an evening of musical madness. The audience will be dancing from the first beat to the last encore. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Thursday, December 8, from 7.30pm.

14. Dreamland: From the team behind Railway Wonderland, Dreamland is NORPA's new work to be performed at Eureka Hall. NORPA and an exciting creative collective bring the universal stories of the region's community halls to life in an evening of music, laughter, dance and performance. At Eureka Hall until December 10. For more details, go to norpa.org.au or phone 66220300.

15. Bob Downe's Christmas Crack-Up: It's all you want for Christmas: lots of laughs, surprises and a seasonal sing-along as the Prince of Polyester, Bob Downe, makes his triumphant return for some Yuletide fun, along with his barrel girl Cindy Pastel and special guests. It'll be a Christmas to remember as Bob opens his prezzies. Who knows, he might even share them with the other children. At the Brunswick Picture House from Thursday, December 8 to Saturday, December 10, all at 7pm. Note: Not recommended for children.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore whatson

