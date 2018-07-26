Menu
The temple in Koyasan is open for tourists to stay at overnight.
Offbeat

Not so zen monk replies to bad guest reviews

26th Jul 2018 8:18 AM

BUDDHIST monks may be known for being zen - but a particularly angry one from Koyasan, Japan has developed a name for himself for his tirades at tourists.

The anonymous monk has lashed out at any visitors who stayed at his Sekishoin Koyasan monastery then left less-than-positive reviews on Booking.com.

The monastery is open for tourists to come and stay, with rooms featuring woven straw floors and futon beds, plus vegetarian food for breakfast and dinner for its guests.

As well as a monastery experience, they can also explore the gardens and visit other nearby temples as well as Mount Koyasan.

But some tourists haven't quite understood that they're staying in a working temple, not a hotel, and complained about a number of features, including the beds, the temperature and the food.

The monk has accused reviewers of being "part of the problem", "having a warped view of temples" and "not understanding" their religious ceremonies.

Check out his sassy replies for yourself.

Monk's sassy replies to guests. Picture: Booking.com
This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission. -Read more.

