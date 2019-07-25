Not so humble move for local homewares business

Known for stylish home-wares, Humble Home is on the move

IN recent weeks while two furniture/homewares stores have closed their doors on the Coffs Coast, one local businesswoman is bucking the trend and moving her popular furniture/homewares store to bigger bricks and mortar premises.

Humble Home started out as an online business operating out of a four-car garage. It was a way for local lady Melinda Battaglia to indulge her passion for homewares and all things décor, raise her young family and build a business on her own terms to suit her busy lifestyle.

Mel's keen eye for beautiful décor was just what the Coffs Coast needed, and soon her "little shop" in Industrial Drive, which opened as a complement to her online business, became a must-visit for locals wanting stylish homewares and for out-of-towners travelling through town her knew of Humble Home from purchasing online.

Now the shop in Industrial Drive, showcasing timeless, classic homewares, is bursting at its stylish seams.

Local business Humble Home has grown beyond expectation.

"We've grown so much we have simply run out of space," Mel said

"We've been looking around for 12 months and finally found the perfect location.

"Our new store has a much bigger retail floor space and our warehouse has tripled in size.

"This means we can display more in store, including more pieces of furniture to meet the growing demand, and ship more online."

While Mel is still busy painting and fitting out the new location, "my tradies are sworn to secrecy", there has been plenty of buzz on Facebook about possible locations of the new store.

The former Masters, Captain Snooze and Clark Rubber buildings, as well as Keona circuit, Moonee Market Place and empty businesses fronting the Pacific Highway have all been thrown into the mix.

Mel remains tight lipped but promises, "We can't wait to open, we are very excited and know our customers will be happy."

In the mean time you can grab a bargain during the monster moving sale at Humble Home, 1/60 Industrial Dr, Coffs Harbour.