Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten. Allan Reinikka ROK061118aschwart
Crime

Not so cruisy: Schwarten busted for speeding

12th Dec 2018 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten has copped a $261 speeding fine.

Schwarten pleaded guilty in writing, but did not appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court over the minor traffic infringement.

The court heard Schwarten was recorded doing 117 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke read the correspondence from Schwarten, which said he had de-activated cruise control while driving through road works and had not re-activated it once back in the 100 km/h zone.

The ticket fine of $261 was imposed and no conviction was recorded.

court schwarten traffic offense
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Supremely weird': Woman ripped off at markets

    premium_icon 'Supremely weird': Woman ripped off at markets

    News "I WANT people to realise how little rights we have as consumers, because I thought we had more.”

    Councillor considering standing for independent seat

    premium_icon Councillor considering standing for independent seat

    Council News Possible indy for seat of Lismore

    • 12th Dec 2018 2:57 PM
    Incredible creations from TAFE fashion students

    premium_icon Incredible creations from TAFE fashion students

    News One of the students has been inspired by Lady Gaga's outfits

    74 local students get jobs with the council

    premium_icon 74 local students get jobs with the council

    Council News Young people get the opportunity to live and work in their community

    Local Partners