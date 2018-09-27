Menu
Senior Constable Leonard Moroney and Senior Constable Teresa Anderson received a bravery award at Government House.
Senior Constable Leonard Moroney and Senior Constable Teresa Anderson received a bravery award at Government House.
"We're not heroes" say police who rescued mother and boy

7th May 2016 6:00 AM
TWO police officers who helped rescue a mother and young boy from a sinking car at Springfield Lakes say they don't see themselves as heroes - it's just what they do.

Two years after the rescue, Senior Constable Leonard Moroney and Senior Constable Teresa Anderson were commended for brave conduct at a ceremony at Government House on Friday.

Both officers were off duty on April 28, 2014 when they freed the pair from a vehicle that had skidded off Springfield Lakes Blvd in wet weather and ploughed into the lake.

Snr Const Moroney, who was first on the scene after being alerted to the accident, dived in and swam out to the sinking car, where he saw the woman and child in the cabin.

He was joined by two others, including Senior Constable Anderson, who was driving past and pulled over after seeing the gathering of people at the scene.

With the help of another man, Snr Const Moroney managed to free the boy from the car and swim him to the lake edge.

Snr Const Anderson removed the back parcel tray to try to get the woman out of the back of the car, at which point it sank below the surface.

She felt the woman beneath her in the water, pulled her to the surface and swam her back to shore.

When asked how it felt to receive the bravery award, Snr Const Anderson said they did not see themselves as brave.

"It's just natural instinct; we just do it," Snr Const Anderson said.

Snr Const Moroney said they had simply been there at the right time and were doing their job.

"It's just what we do," he said.

They were among 21 police officers who were recipients of bravery awards during Friday morning's ceremony in Brisbane.

- ARM Newsdesk

