BALLINA MP: Greens Tamara Smith. Suze McLeod
'Not good enough': MP blasts Government over ambulance issue

22nd Dec 2018 11:00 PM
THE NSW Government had ignored the wishes of Alstonville-Wollongbar residents and expert opinions of paramedics with its lacklustre response to a request for a full-time ambulance station for Alstonville, Ballina MP Tamara Smith said.

"The response I have received is very disappointing and not good enough for our growing community," she said.

"I spoke to the Health Minister Brad Hazzard about the need for an ambulance station in Alstonville to support the population on the Plateau.

"The response I received is that the status quo is fine and demand for services in the area will continue to be monitored.”

