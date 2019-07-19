Menu
Byron Bay artist Toni Watson, aka Tones And I.
Not going to Splendour? You don't have to miss out

Javier Encalada
by
19th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
EVERY year, Triple J broadcasts three days of live music from Splendour In The Grass.

From 2pm until late on Friday, and from noon until late on Saturday and Sunday, Triple J will be playing 35 live sets, with performances from big name internationals like Chance The Rapper, Foals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Broods, Dave, Wolf Alice, FIDLAR, James Blake and Santigold.

Also featured will be homegrown acts Tame Impala, Ocean Alley, Meg Mac, Hayden James, Dean Lewis, Ruby Fields, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, Kwame, Dear Seattle, Byron Bay Unearthed comp winner Tones And I, and a special set from Allday and Friends.

There will also be highlights from Saturday night's headliner Childish Gambino on Sunday.

Broadcasting times are (All times in AEST):

Tomorrow

  • 3.20pm - Tones and I
  • 3.50pm - Tyne-James Organ
  • 4.20pm - Hatchie
  • 5pm - K.Flay
  • 5.30pm - Thelma Plum
  • 6pm - FIDLAR
  • 6.30pm - Hayden James
  • 7.30pm - Winston Surfshirt
  • 8.55pm - Dave
  • 9.25pm - Foals
  • 10.10pm - Broods
  • 11.05pm - Tame Impala.

Saturday

  • 1.30pm - Meg Mac
  • 2.10pm - Dear Seattle
  • 3.15pm - Santigold
  • 4pm - Kwame
  • 4.30pm - Pond
  • 4.55pm - Dean Lewis
  • 5.50pm - Little Simz
  • 6.30pm - Wolf Alice
  • 7.40pm - Ruby Fields
  • 8.10pm - Ocean Alley
  • 9pm - Dope Lemon
  • 9.30pm - Catfish and the Bottlemen
  • 10.45pm - The Streets.

Sunday

  • 12.10pm - Childish Gambino highlights
  • 12.50pm - Allday and Friends
  • 2.35pm - Kian
  • 4.10pm - The Beths
  • 5.15pm - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
  • 5.35pm - Mansionair
  • 6.35pm - Matt Corby
  • 7.30pm - The Rubens
  • 8.05pm - James Blake
  • 9pm - Ziggy Alberts
  • 11pm - Chance the Rapper.
