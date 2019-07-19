Not going to Splendour? You don't have to miss out

EVERY year, Triple J broadcasts three days of live music from Splendour In The Grass.

From 2pm until late on Friday, and from noon until late on Saturday and Sunday, Triple J will be playing 35 live sets, with performances from big name internationals like Chance The Rapper, Foals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Broods, Dave, Wolf Alice, FIDLAR, James Blake and Santigold.

Also featured will be homegrown acts Tame Impala, Ocean Alley, Meg Mac, Hayden James, Dean Lewis, Ruby Fields, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, Kwame, Dear Seattle, Byron Bay Unearthed comp winner Tones And I, and a special set from Allday and Friends.

There will also be highlights from Saturday night's headliner Childish Gambino on Sunday.

Broadcasting times are (All times in AEST):

Tomorrow

3.20pm - Tones and I

3.50pm - Tyne-James Organ

4.20pm - Hatchie

5pm - K.Flay

5.30pm - Thelma Plum

6pm - FIDLAR

6.30pm - Hayden James

7.30pm - Winston Surfshirt

8.55pm - Dave

9.25pm - Foals

10.10pm - Broods

11.05pm - Tame Impala.

Saturday

1.30pm - Meg Mac

2.10pm - Dear Seattle

3.15pm - Santigold

4pm - Kwame

4.30pm - Pond

4.55pm - Dean Lewis

5.50pm - Little Simz

6.30pm - Wolf Alice

7.40pm - Ruby Fields

8.10pm - Ocean Alley

9pm - Dope Lemon

9.30pm - Catfish and the Bottlemen

10.45pm - The Streets.

Sunday