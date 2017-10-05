$150k raised but this not-for-profit is shutting down

CASINO-based North Coast Truck Drivers Incorporated have shut off their engines.

It has been announced that at the annual general meeting only one position was filled - the president role - and after some time of attempting to fill all positions it was voted to close the organisation.

During 11 years of fundraising about $150,000 was raised.

The money was always divided between Westpac Life saver Rescue Helicopter, Casino Rescue Squad and Tabulam SES.

Any equipment they have will be given back to the owners or sold and all money left in the bank account will be divided between the mentioned services.

The members of North Coast Truck Drivers Incorporation said they would like to sincerely thank all the sponsors, donators, general public and Casino Golf Club for their support over the 11 years.