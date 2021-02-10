‘Not even my fault’: Teen’s violent outburst as bail denied

One of the children accused of breaking into the home of Jennifer Board just days after she was killed says it was not his fault the door was unlocked.

ONE of the children accused of breaking into the home of Jennifer Board just days after she was killed called a Magistrate a "dumb c-nt" as he was denied bail.

Police were forced to restrain the 15-year-old boy as he screamed, stomped his feet and threw his body and fists against the glass dock after Magistrate Vivian Keegan told him he would remain in custody.

"I just want to go home," the boy said, his voice breaking as he wiped tears from his eyes.

"I've been in the watch house for over 24 hours. I want to go home.

"It is not even my fault sir. If they want to leave their f-cking door unlocked.

A 15-year-old Kirwan boy was arrested at McDonald's Aitkenvale over a break-in at Jennifer Board's home the night after she died.

Even after he was removed from the courtroom the boy could be heard yelling obscenities and causing loud thuds as he was taken back to the watch house.

Jennifer Board died after a crash involving a stolen car that was being chased by alleged vigilantes.

He is charged with a string of eight dishonestly and drug offences including burglary, stealing and possessing marijuana.

Just days before he is accused of breaking into Ms Board's home, the boy was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of luxury sunglasses but was released into the community by police on watch house bail.

Defence lawyer Adam Mussap applied for bail on the boy's behalf on Wednesday. He told the court that he thought conditions including a curfew and residential and school conditions could mitigate the risk he would reoffend.

Police prosecutor Erin Collis said no conditions could be put in place to lower his risk to the community.

Reading from the police objection-to-bail affidavit Ms Keegan said the boy and his co-accused decided to rob Ms Board's home because "it looked a bit rich".

There is no allegation they targeted the home or knew it was where she lived prior to her death.

"When talking to police you said that if a victim woke up and approached you, you would 'f-ck them up'," Ms Keegan said.

She noted the boy had been before the court a number of times in the past year for dishonesty offences and despite probation orders and undergoing the restorative justice process, he continued to enter homes and steal from them.

Interrupting the proceedings, the boy said this was an empty threat said in the heat of the moment.

"People just say stuff. Do you ever think about that," he said.

"It is what you want to do, not what you can do."

The boy's mother and uncle supported him in court.

"At this point in time I am satisfied that you are an unacceptable risk of committing an offence that endangers the safety of the community," Ms Keegan said.

Bail was denied and the boy was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 24.

