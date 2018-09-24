Menu
not done- Kimberly Kampers will be resurrected

JASMINE BURKE
by
21st Sep 2018 11:17 AM
TWO months after Ballina caravan manufacturer Kimberley Kampers shut its doors, The Northern Star has been told the company is to be resurrected by Grant Clark, the former CEO of K Care Healthcare Solutions.

The company went into overnight liquidation in July, with more than 50 employees sacked overnight.

Since then the revival of the businesses attracted interest from afar - it was reported last month up to eight interested parties were in negotiations with liquidators SV Partners over the sale of the business.

Mr Clark's last day with K Care was yesterday.

