Offbeat

Don't Trust Twitter: Twist in young boy’s viral moment

by NZ Herald
24th Jul 2018 9:54 AM

WHILE a baseball fan in America appeared to break one of the sport's biggest unwritten rules, outraged Twitter users seemed to forget that there are always two sides to a story.

An adult Chicago Cubs fan copped a nasty backlash on social media after he was caught on camera appearing to take a foul ball that was meant for a kid. A Cubs star lobbed the ball towards a young boy who fumbled it, and the man behind him scooped it up and celebrated.

The man was slammed as a "d*****bag" and a "monster" by Twitter users as the video quickly went viral across the internet.

The Cubs then rectified the apparent situation by giving the kid two replacement balls, including one signed by Javier Baez.

However, NBC Sports Chicago host David Kaplan has set the record straight and said the man had actually already helped the boy get a ball earlier in the game - reportedly being the unsigned ball the kid held in photos.

A number of other fans who were at the game also defended the man on social media and said he was a "great guy".

So what did we learn, Twitter users? Don't trust a 12-second clip to show the whole story.

This article first appeared on the NZ Herald and was republished with permission

