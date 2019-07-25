Not a subscriber? Here's what you missed

Ethan Sorensen, James Saxby and Jack Saxby, of Perth, at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Ethan Sorensen, James Saxby and Jack Saxby, of Perth, at Splendour in the Grass 2019. Marc Stapelberg

The ultimate Splendour in the Grass photo gallery - what was hot this year. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/photos-ultimate-splendour-grass-gallery/3784227/

A crucial clue was found in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/cap-found-in-hunt-for-missing-backpacker/3783435/

Traffic was disrupted in Lismore when a truck spilt fuel.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/bruxner-hwy-closed-after-oil-spill-car-crash/3782832/

A Ballina man has called for a fair go for amateur boxers at Olympic selection.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/33-year-stoush-in-australian-boxing-denies-fighter/3785896/

All the action from the Accent Benchtops Working Dog Rally.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/photos-tough-competition-world-class-car-rally/3785884/

Friends and fellow Northern Rivers musicians have remembered Lismore resident and former Icehouse band member Anthony Smith as 'a great man and a music genius'. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/icehouses-anthony-smith-remembered-as-a-music-geni/3785329/

A man faced court accused of holding a woman's head under water during a surfing incident.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/verdict-delivered-in-lennox-head-surf-rage-attack/3784208/

AN EAST Lismore couple will be forced to decide whether to tear down their new $9000 carport or take legal action, after the council refused to approve the non-compliant structure.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/legal-battle-looms-over-9000-lismore-carport/3784095/

The NSW Department of Education has accused a woman and her childcare company of several offences relating to incidents at a Casino childcare centre.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/casino-childcare-accused-of-corporal-punishment-ne/3783188/

More than 100 homes and 400 jobs are on hold as a developer has launched court action against Ballina Shire Council over delays with a Cumbalum residential estate. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/developer-takes-council-to-court-over-housing-esta/3781985/