Nose bleeds, nausea, headaches: Why build homes here?

DESPITE numerous reports of nose bleeds, nausea, headaches, etc that have been caused directly from the fumes and odours produced by Boral's Bitumen Plant at Alstonville, Ballina Council has given the green light for a 10 lot residential subdivision within close proximity, despite widespread opposition from local residents.

I've personally experienced the strong smell of bitumen inside a local resident's home.

The bitumen smell was overwhelming despite all the windows and doors being closed.

Knowing the problems Boral's operation is causing, in my opinion it is a breach of Council's duty of care to approve additional dwelling entitlements within the recommended buffer zone.

Surely no one in our community finds it acceptable for local homes to be smelling like bitumen, a known carcinogen, particularly when there are small children involved?

My position has a focus on the health and well-being of our local residents and those looking to move to this area. It is not an anti-development position per se.

If the batching plant wasn't operating so close to the proposed subdivision then I accept that the zoning would allow a subdivision of this size to be considered.

What exacerbates the impact on local residents is the fact that Council has given approval for the bitumen plant to operate all night for up to 60 nights per year.

It's my understanding that this is the only operation in the State that has been allowed to operate 24 hours per day.

Large double quarry trucks rattle down Teven Road at all hours of the night and loud crushing machines reverberate throughout the valley. Boral's lease on the property is up for renewal next year and I believe it is long overdue for this operation to be re located away from the encroaching residential area.

Jeff Johnson,

Ballina Shire Councillor.