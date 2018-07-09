Norths, Redbirds hit early and often

EARLY leads in both Far North Coast Major League baseball games on Saturday led to easy wins for Redbirds and Norths.

Brothers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 16-4 loss to Norths while three runs in the first innings was the building block for Redbirds' 7-2 win over Workers.

Brothers struggled to contain Norths' high-powered offence.

Norths scored one run in the first inning when Danny O'Sullivan singled and seven runs in the sixth.

The offensive onslaught was led by Jason Bromell, Matthew Ford, Luke Britt and Paul Latta, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs.

Bromell, the starting pitcher for Norths, took the win. He went five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out two.

Luke Sharpe took the loss for Brothers. He allowed 13 hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out three.

Brothers tallied nine hits led by Tom Gooley and Jeff Mackney with two each.

Norths totalled 20 hits. Bromell, who went 5-for-5 at the plate, as well as Robb, O'Sullivan, Myers and Britt all collected multiple hits.

Workers fell behind early in the other game and could not come back.

Redbirds scored on a single by Will Riley and a single by Nathanial Steele in the first inning.

Robbie Pruess pitched for Redbirds. He surrendered one run on six hits over six innings, striking out two.

Noah Worgan started the game on the mound for Workers. He allowed nine hits and three runs over five innings, striking out two.

Seth McClelland threw two innings in relief.

Workers tallied seven hits with Trent Clark and Jack Cooper leading the way with two each.

Redbirds tallied 16 hits. Mick Munro, Luke Dransfield, Riley, Steele and Pruess each had multiple hits Redbirds.

Munro went 4-for-5 to lead Redbirds in hits.

There will be no Far North Coast club baseball next Saturday due to the Timberjacks junior carnival being played at Albert Park.