Norths are premiers in baseball shock

NORTHS sprung a huge upset in the Far North Coast Major League baseball best-of-three grand final series by defeating minor premiers Redbirds.

They hit back to win the second and third games on Saturday after Redbirds had taken the first one at Albert Park, Lismore, on Friday night 17-2 in just seven innings.

After also having played three tough games in the preliminary final series the week before, it was important the Norths batters stepped up to take the pressure off the pitchers - and that's exactly what they did.

Scott Hillier picked up four hits in seven at-bats in the second game to lead Norths to a 25-14 win in seven innigs. Hillier hit for the cycle with a home run in the third, followed by single in the fifth, a double in the sixth and a triple in the seventh.

At 18-5 down, Redbirds fought back in the sixth, running nine across the plate. Garon Clough, Robbie Pruess, Nathaniel Steele, Luke Davis, Brodie Olive and Josh Healy all brought in runners, but it wasn't enough.

Norths smacked three homers in the game - Jordan Williams and Hillier in the third innings and Scott Cronin in the fifth.

Cronin led things off on the pitching mound for Norths. He went seven innings, allowing 14 runs on 15 hits and striking out eight.

For Redbirds, Healy allowed two hits and six runs over one-and-a-third innings. Olive and Clough pitched in relief, throwing three innings and two innings respectively.

In the deciding game, Norths shut out any chance of Redbirds claiming back-to-back premierships with a 12-4 win on Saturday night.

Norths ran six runs across the plate in the first innings and Redbirds were unable to put a run on the board until the seventh.

Hillier again homered for Norths, this time on a first pitch, scoring two runs. He was impressive throughout with the bat and made a huge difference in the series.

Mark Robb led things off on the mound for Norths. He allowed eight hits and four runs over nine innings, striking out five.

For Redbirds, Luke Davis conceded 10 runs on 12 hits over seven-and-a- third innings, striking out four and walking one. Clough also threw one-and-two-thirds innings in relief.

Norths tallied 14 hits in the game with Myers, Williams, Hillier and Ahren Baxter all racking up multiple hits.

Norths are the third club to win the major premiership in as many years, proving the competition among Lismore's top baseball teams is very much alive.

In other grand finals last Saturday, Workers defeated Brothers in Division 1; Workers Bears defeated Workers Rangers in Division 2; and Ballina defeated Casino in Division 3.