Northern United will return to the NRRRL this year.

Northern United will return to the NRRRL this year. Marc Stapelberg

COUNTRY Rugby League has reinstated Northern United into the NRRRL despite most clubs voting against the club's return to the competition

The Dirrawongs received the stamp of approval from the CRL yesterday after the club began preseason training last month.

Financial issues and ongoing debt forced the club to sit out the 2017 season.

"There was vote at a meeting on Wednesday and the response (from the NRRRL clubs) was a resounding no,” NRRRL president Robin Harley.

"I had to ring the CRL yesterday but they decided to overturn the decision.

"I don't quite understand why the clubs were so against it.

"I know it affects the player pool and depth in the competition but we'll be moving forward now.

"We had to take them out of the competition because of the financial issues but we understand they have people on board now to better manage that.”

An announcement was made on the Northern United Facebook page.

"To our supporters and community, we are now officially competitive for 2018,” it said.

"We would like to thank everyone who was involved in supporting us through this process, your hard work and tireless efforts have been invaluable to the club moving forward.

"We would also like to acknowledge our sponsors who have come on board to support us this year.

"We look forward to your continued support and playing some quality football this year.”

First grade will be a 12-team competition with the Dirrawongs' inclusion.

The club is also set to field teams in Under-18s and reserve grade.