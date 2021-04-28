Northern Star joins Daily Telegraph to bring you news, rewards
If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another.
Many have done it tough with many local industries and businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
Supporting local business is crucial to the road to recovery.
Our role in all of this is more critical than ever. That’s why we also need your support.
If you become a subscriber, your subscription helps to fund Northern Rivers journalism that matters by locals, living and working in the region, who work hard to bring you all the news, day and night, 365 days a year.
We’re committed to bringing you a premium user-friendly digital news experience where you can easily find your favourite content – which is why all content from the Northern Star website will be found on The Daily Telegraph, bringing all your local, state, and national news in one convenient location. Sign up for just $1 for the first 28 days! T & Cs apply.
We publish breaking news as it happens, create new audio and video news and sports products and encourage more interactivity to allow communities to actively participate in telling their own stories.
The $1* Deal is incredible value and a good way to ensure you have the latest news and some great reading at your fingertips every day.
A subscription not only gives access to all the local stories but also access to the News+ network^, for a national perspective.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Superstore now streaming on BINGE New customers get a 14 Day Free Trial
It is made up of dailytelegraph.com.au, heraldsun.com.au, couriermail.com.au, advertiser.com.au, townsvillebulletin.com.au, cairnspost.com.au, goldcoastbulletin.com.au, geelongadvertiser.com.au, ntnews.com.au, themercury.com.au, and thechronicle.com.au.
We will give you access to all our locked content across business and money tips, coverage of local courts and crime, as well as insights to improve your health and lifestyle, your children‘s education as well as your health.
You also have access to cracking True Crime yarns from across the country, as well as podcasts, exclusive videos and photo galleries.
If you’re into sport, you can access KFC SuperCoach Plus across every SuperCoach game, get expert tips to help you play tips.com.au, and read expert commentary from some of the most experienced writers in the country.
SUBSCRIBER REWARDS
Our member benefits program +Rewards is available only to eligible subscribers. Enjoy access to book and magazine deals, discounted Kayo sports live streaming and BINGE entertainment, freebies, exclusive offers and subscriber-only competitions.
Right now, some of the reward offers available include:
– A complimentary eCookbook from taste.com.au
– Stream all-time favourite shows and loads of movies on your favourite devices with 50% off BINGE for the first 4 months.
– A summer of sport with a Kayo annual subscription – save 30% off on Kayo Basic over 12 months with a $200 annual subscription.
– Discover a new novel every month with a complimentary classic story or your new favourite – a free HarperCollins eBook
If you take up this offer you can access +Rewards right now
HEARD ENOUGH?
- Sign up now for $1 for the first 28 days. Please note your subscription to becomes a subscription to The Daily Telegraph, and you will find website content in a dedicated section on The Daily Telegraph website. T & Cs apply.
^The News+ Network is made up of dailytelegraph.com.au, heraldsun.com.au, couriermail.com.au, advertiser.com.au, townsvillebulletin.com.au, cairnspost.com.au, goldcoastbulletin.com.au, geelongadvertiser.com.au, ntnews.com.au, themercury.com.au, and thechronicle.com.au. Simply use your subscription account to log in. The News+ Network does not include theaustralian.com.au or news.com.au
Frequently Asked Questions
I've forgotten my email address
What is included in my Subscription?
Can I manage my subscription online?
How do I access today's paper on your website?
How do I get the Daily Telegraph app?
What newsletters can I sign up for?
How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Technical Support
How do I login?
Attempting to login via the website?
1. Locate the login button in the top right hand corner of the Daily Telegraph website.
2. Enter the email address and password you used when you subscribed
Attempting to login via the App?
1. Open the app by clicking on the app 'icon' on your mobile or tablet.
2. Select the 'All Sections' menu (Three horizontal lines)
3. Select Login
4. Enter your email address and password
I've forgotten my email address
If you need help with logging in then please submit an enquiry through the Contact Us form You can also call us on 1300 MY NEWS (1300 696 397). We are open Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6:00pm and 7:00am – 11:30am AEST on both Saturday & Sunday.
I've forgotten my password
1. Go to the website and locate the 'Login' button in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. If you are unsure of your password click on forgot your password.
3. You will then receive an email from News Pty Ltd to set a new password. If you haven't received a reset password email after a few minutes please check your spam or junk folder for this email.
4. Follow the prompts to set a new password
How do I change my password?
1. Log into My Account by clicking on the drop down menu next to your name.
2. Select 'My Profile' from the menu on the left-hand side
3. In the login details section, click on 'Edit'
4. Enter your existing password
5. Enter your new password
6. Click 'Submit'
For full technical support guides click here
Manage My Subscription
What is included in my Subscription?
As a Digital Member:
- Receive unlimited access to The Daily Telegraph and the News+ network on your desktop, tablet and mobile including trusted community news from your local journalists.
- Access a world of exciting offers, discounts and giveaways every month with +Rewards. For specific questions about +Rewards please click here.
- Choose from a selection of newsletters curated by our editors and journalists and sent straight to your inbox.
- Member-only access to KFC SuperCoach Plus. To read how to play please click here.
Can I manage my subscription online?
Using My Account you can manage your subscription. Please visit What Is My Account for more information and assistance. If you do not have access to My Account please use the Contact Us form.
How to use our website
How do I access today's paper on your website?
The digital replica of today's newspaper, Today's Paper, plus access to back issues, including liftouts, is available for our Subscribers. Join here.
1. You need to be logged in to read Today's Paper. Locate the 'Login' button on the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Enter your News account details. Help.
3. Click the 'Read Now' button on the top left-hand side of the page.
4. Click on the newspaper front cover to begin reading
If you need further assistance, please contact us on 1300 696 397.
Do you have an app?
As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps which have become rather outdated. Instead, we would encourage you to download The Daily Telegraph app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across New South Wales and around the nation and world.
How do I get the Daily Telegraph app?
My Account
What is My Account?
My Account is a portal to manage your subscription online.
Click My Account to log in
My Account allows you to do the following
– Update your personal details
– Update your payment details
– Change your password
– View your tax invoices
– Manage your newsletters
– Link to social media accounts
How do I access My Account?
1. Locate the 'Login' button in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Enter your email address and password
3. Click on the down arrow located next to your name, in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Select 'My Account'
Newsletters
What newsletters can I sign up for?
News headlines (AM/PM/Breaking News)
Entertainment (daily)
True Crime (every Friday)
You also have access to The Daily Telegraph newsletters - Click here for more newsletters
How do I sign up for a newsletter?
1. Login to your News account by clicking on 'Login' in the top right-hand corner of your screen
2. Click on the down arrow next to your name in the top-right hand corner of your screen. Select 'My Account'
3. 'Manage My Newsletters' from the menu on the left-hand side
4. Click on 'Manage my preferences'
5. Select the newsletters you would like
6. Click on 'Confirm your newsletter'
7. You will see a confirmation message
Need more help? Please see the Help homepage
Originally published as Northern Star joins Daily Telegraph to bring you news, rewards