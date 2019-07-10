NORTHERN RIVERS WRAP: Top stories you must read

What made news the first week of July 2019.

What made news the first week of July 2019. Jasmine Burke

Missed out on all the news around the Northern Rivers last week? Here's a wrap-up of some of our local coverage from the first week of July, 2019:

1. "Had it been any bigger and hit the ground, what would be the worst case scenario, it could've quite of easily taken out a few houses." Astronomer Dave Reneke explains the science behind the "sonic boom", or fireball meteor, over the Northern Rivers last week.

2. The former director of a failed luxury real estate agent has had many of the allegations against her withdrawn. The fraudulent misuse of more than $3.6 million was the largest case of real estate fraud ever recorded by NSW Fair Trading.

3. A family of six have lost everything after their home burnt down last week.

4. There are plenty of other places you can legally smoke cannabis, but here is not one of them. A magistrate has issued an amusing word of advice to a Northern Rivers woman who continues to flout NSW's strict medicinal cannabis rules.

5. Police and emergency workers have a hard job. Here are the harrowing photos during the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

6. Our sports editor reveals his five best performers in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

7. "A fabulous mix of contemporary and existing... (where) old meets new". There's a new $900k restaurant complex coming to a popular village.

8. A population showing no signs of slowing means planning for the delivery of sustainable and accessible healthcare has taken on new levels of importance. The Northern NSW Local Health District have revealed their "big ideas" on preparing for the future boom.

9. A woman has allegedly given herself a very dishonest payrise, and has been accused of stealing $180,000 from her employer.

10. Four-wheel drivers who do the wrong thing by hooning on beaches will now have a greater change of being caught.