Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The majority of Northern NSW women don't believe they're at risk of developing breast cancer.
The majority of Northern NSW women don't believe they're at risk of developing breast cancer. Rob Williams
Health

Northern Rivers women 'unaware' of breast cancer risk

Rick Koenig
by
30th Jul 2019 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than two-thirds of women in Northern NSW are unaware of their risk of breast cancer according to a new survey by Cancer Institute NSW.

According to the survey results, more than 65 per cent of women think they are not at risk of developing breast cancer because they don't have a family history.

Director of BreastScreen NSW North Coast, Jane Walsh, said the lack of personal susceptibility to breast cancer demonstrated the need to continue urging women locally to have a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW every two years.

"The risk is real for every woman aged 50 to 74. One in eight women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and less than 10 per cent of them will have a family history," Ms Walsh said.

"That's why all women in this age group should be screened for breast cancer, regardless of whether they have a family history.

In 2019 it is expected more than 288 women in the Northern NSW Local Health District will be told they have breast cancer and about 41 women will die from it.

"By detecting breast cancer early, breast screening not only saves lives but also reduces the likelihood of a woman needing invasive treatment, such as a mastectomy or chemotherapy," Ms Walsh said.

"We have come a long way with cancer treatment but the reality is that the more extensive the cancer is, the more it can detrimentally affect quality of life.

"Including a visit to BreastScreen NSW every two years to have a mammogram as part of your regular health checks, means it is likely to become a 'routine" and you will continue. The key is to get the momentum started."

Ms Walsh said that when it comes to reducing breast cancer risk, it is also vital to focus on lifestyle factors within a woman's control.

"Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, reducing alcohol intake and quitting smoking are all things that can significantly reduce a woman's risk of developing breast cancer," she said.

There are two fixed BreastScreen sites at Lismore and Tweed Heads, while BreastScreen NSW has a mobile van in Northern NSW that provide services to people across a variety of locations, including rural and remote areas.

To book a mammogram today at your nearest BreastScreen NSW service phone 13 20 50 or book online by visiting breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

breast cancer cancer institute tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    POLICE RAID: Man allegedly stole $100,000 worth of goods

    premium_icon POLICE RAID: Man allegedly stole $100,000 worth of goods

    Crime A 37-YEAR-OLD Ballina man has been charged over 17 separate break-ins around Ballina and Lennox Head, and police today searched his home for evidence.

    Magistrate's nephew arrested for drug possession

    premium_icon Magistrate's nephew arrested for drug possession

    Crime The man was arrested for drug possession after a car crash

    Music experts reveal their favourite new local bands

    premium_icon Music experts reveal their favourite new local bands

    News These up-and-coming bands and artists are making a splash

    4 players who will make a big difference in rugby finals

    premium_icon 4 players who will make a big difference in rugby finals

    Rugby Union These are the players that teams can't afford to be without