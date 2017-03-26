Northern Rivers woman scams the scammers, warns others

Leah Hobbs is urging people to be aware of telephone scams

LEAH Hobbs has had enough of scammers so recently when one called she turned the tables on them.

The Kyogle businesswoman received a call last week from someone with a strong Indian accent who introduced themselves as Telstra support.

"I recorded it this time to see what they were doing," she said.

"(They told me) my internet will be cut off in half an hour for two months, unless I allow them to guide me to a website to "fix"".

Ms Hobbs said the gist of the call was to guide you to a website that would allow them to remotely take over your computer.

"I assume when they do, they will then blackmail you and ask for a ransom to get control of your computer back or you lose everything... photos, bank details etc," she said.

"She got very excited at getting me to this point and asked me what I could see on my screen.

"I said, I can't see anything on my screen because I've been recording you as you are a scammer."

Not surprisingly Ms Hobbs said, they hung up on her.

Ms Hobbs reported the call to Telstra but doesn't expect much will be done.

She did want to warn people though to not allow anyone to take control of your computer or hand out any kind of bank details.

"Guess I am back to screening all calls to my recorded message machine again."