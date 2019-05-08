Northern Rivers village turned into Pearl Bay

Sigrid Thornton and John Howard will reprise their roles in Nine's revival of the TV series SeaChange. Supplied by Channel 9.

ONE of Australia's most treasured drama series, SeaChange, commenced production of its reboot on Monday on the Northern Rivers.

The series brings stars Sigrid Thornton and John Howard to the area, to reprise their roles as Laura Gibson and Bob Jelly.

In this new series, Laura (Thornton) finds herself questioning her place in the world after the breakup of her marriage and then losing her job.

When she returns to the beachside paradise of Pearl Bay after 20 years, she learns that her family and her town need her as much as she needs them.

A number of well-known actors have joined Thornton and Howard in Brunswick Heads for the shoot: Brooke Satchwell (Wonderland, Packed to the Rafters), Dan Wyllie (Romper Stomper, No Activity, Gallipoli), Darren McMullen (House Husbands, The Voice Australia), Katrina Milosevic (Wentworth, Winners & Losers, Offspring), Ella Newton (Playing for Keeps, Neighbours, Newton's Law), Kate Lister (Bad Mothers, Neighbours) and Alex Tarrant (800 Words, Shortland Street).

Also returning to Pearl Bay is Heather Jelly, Bob's estranged wife, played by Kerry Armstrong (The Wrong Girl, Halifax f.p., Blue Heelers), and local business owner Kev Findlay, played by Kevin Harrington (Underbelly, The Wrong Girl, The Dish).

Original creator and head writer, Northern Rivers resident Deb Cox, returns as executive producer alongside Sigrid Thornton, Fiona Eager, David Mott and Nine's Andy Ryan and Jo Rooney.

Lois Randall is producer with Wayne Blair as set up director.

SeaChange is an Every Cloud Productions and ITV Studios Australia production for Channel Nine, with major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Create NSW. It will distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.