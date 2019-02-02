Northern Rivers trainers well represented in Open Hcp

THE odds favour a Northern Rivers winner in the Slipway Hotel Open Hcp (1600m) at Ballina on Monday.

Ten of the field of 14 in the feature race are from NRRA stables.

Three are prepared by Stephen Lee at Ballina and the two bottomweights, Boncosta and Star Festa, are from Brett Bellamy's Coffs Harbour stable.

The Coffs stablemates have drawn well, with Boncosta to jump from barrier six and Star Fest from seven.

Ray Spokes reunites with Boncosta after winning on the Bon Hoffa six-year-old at Coffs Harbour on January 13 in a Benchmark 58 (1600m).

Belinda Hodder is on Star Fest, a Starcraft gelding which has won five times but is yet to salute at Ballina in eight attempts.

While the Bellamy pair have drawn to produce, Lee's trio have done even better with Pleased going from barrier four and Leah Kilner to claim 1.5kg from the gelding's 54kg minimum.

Ataraxia, with Dan Griffin on board, will go from three and Voltaire Lumiere, to be ridden by Grafton Cup winning jockey Mark Du Plessis, has the inside barrier.

Du Plessis won the Grafton Cup on Chris Munce's First Crush.

Grafton gelding Winkler was a great second and returned from a spell following that with an unplaced 10th to Lee's Nothingforthepress in the $50,000 Ballina Summer Cup (1600m) last month.

He was beaten just over seven lengths but was closing nicely.

The John Everson-trained five-year-old gelding son of Rip Van Winkle has had 16 starts and won three of them for $75,815 in prizemoney.

He has had three starts at Ballina and, like Star Fest, is yet to win there.

He will jump from 10 and fellow Grafton-trained runners Cash Spinner (John Shelton) and Kasharn (Dwayne Schmidt) go from barriers nine and eight respectively.

Brooke Stower partners Cash Spinner while Matthew Paget will reunite with Kasharn.

Paget rode the seven-year-old gelding son of All American to victory in the 2017 Armidale Cup and was back on board last start when the gelding was third to Rage Against at Armidale in another 1900m event.

Six-year-old gelding Anzio, a son of Commands, has won five of his 38 starts but he too has not won at Ballina in three goes, the latest being an unplaced effort to Nothingforthepress in the Ballina Summer Cup.

Trained at Murwillumbah by Paul Robbins, he has drawn well (2) with Laura Cheshire aboard. She was the jockey jumping from the inside barrier when Anzio was beaten 2.29 lengths by Nothingforthepress in the Ballina Cup replay on January 18.

My Cousin Jackie is based at Ballina with Steve Phelps her trainer. She's won five of her 24 starts and has a win at Ballina but that's from eight starts on her home track.

She hasn't drawn well on Monday, Luke Rolls jumping the daughter of Mutawaajid from the 11.

Girls on top

FEMALE apprentices dominate the Rising Star Series with Robbie Dolan the only male in the top six.

Dolan is equal third with Cejay Graham on the Rising Star table, seven points adrift of leader Jenny Duggan (35), who won the latest heat of the series at Scone on Thursday.

Duggan booted Alberts No Pussy to victory for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.

Tamworth apprentice Wendy Peel is second on 31 points (unplaced at Scone aboard Montana Pines) followed by Dolan and Graham (both 24), Mikayla Weir (20) and Louise Day (19).

Weir has finished second in the past two Rising Stars, beaten by Jean Van Overmeire last time and by Andrew Adkins the previous year.

Northern Rivers Racing Association jockeys' premiership leader Matthew McGuren won the 2012 Rising Star following Josh Adams' double in 2010 and 2011.

Adams is one of three riders to have won two Rising Stars, emulating Jay Ford in 2003-04 and Luke Morgan in 2005-06.

Eleven Rising Star heats remain including the series final at Randwick on June 10.