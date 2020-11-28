Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

TOO DARNED HOT: Severe hot weather is predicted across the region and BOM urges people to sat hydrated and take extra care of the elderly, children and pets during the heatwave. Photo: Crystal Jones

A YEAR on from the horrendous Black Saturday bushfires, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a blisteringly hot weekend, warning of a heatwave rolling across the Northern Rivers.

BOM metrologist and duty forecaster Jane Golding said the region can expect a couple of hot days ahead.

“A large mass of heat is coming this way from central Australia and Sunday will be very hot with some towns such as Casino predicted to reach the low 40s,” she said.

“Saturday will be hot but more in the low 30s and as the heat builds across the region the fire ratings will be very high or severe, depending on the location.”

Meanwhile the Climate Council said there were dangerous days ahead with a severe heatwave warning issued for large parts of the country over the next few days, contributing to dangerous fire conditions, as climate change continues to drive extreme temperatures.

Climate Councillor and public health physician, Dr Kate Charlesworth, said people need to be prepared.

“Heatwaves are a silent killer, leading to more deaths than all the other extreme weather events combined – including bushfires, cyclones, and floods,” she said.

According to Healthdirect.gov.au, some people have a higher risk than others of becoming ill.

These include people aged over 75 years, babies and young children people with long-term health conditions, such as heart or respiratory disease, diabetes or circulatory diseases and people who are obese, taking certain medicines, those socially isolated, who work outdoors or in hot and poorly ventilated areas and those engaging in vigorous physical activity in hot weather and those not acclimatised to the heat.

Tips to help you stay well during hot weather

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks (including tea and coffee)

Keep your body cool

Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes

Take cool showers or baths.

Keep your house cool

Visit or call elderly friends, neighbours or relatives at least once a day

Babies, children or animals should never be left in a car, even if the airconditioner is on.

Ensure animals have water and plenty of shade if they are outside.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast

Call triple-zero (000) if you need help.

Some like it hot

Town, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed

Ballina -28C, 33C, 27C, 29C, 34C

Byron – 27C, 30C, 26C, 28C, 31C

Casino – 36C, 40C, 33C, 38C, 40C

Evans – 27C, 32C, 25C, 27C, 29C

Kyogle – 33C, 36C, 32C, 35C, 36C

Lismore – 32C, 38C, 29C, 33C, 36C

Tweed – 28C, 30C, 30C, 30C, 33C